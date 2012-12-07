版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五

Glencore gets China approval for Viterra takeover

Dec 7 Glencore International Plc received regulatory approval from China's Ministry of Commerce for its C$6.1-billion acquisition of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc.

Viterra, which has operations in several counties including China, said it now expects the long-delayed deal to be effective on Dec. 17.

