Glencore plans three-way Viterra split-source

LONDON, March 16 Glencore is planning a three-way carve-up of Canada's largest grain handler Viterra, an industry source said, to help navigate a politically charged federal review process if it wins the looming bidding war for the company.

Earlier reports said that commodity trading giant Glencore, also bidding for mining group Xstrata, was planning to launch a joint offer with two Canadian companies, privately-owned grain trader Richardson International and fertilizer producer Agrium.

The industry source told Reuters that Glencore would instead buy all of Viterra and then sell its retail fertilizer business to Agrium, with Richardson taking the food processing unit in a rare and complex so-called "back-to-back" transaction.

Viterra said this week it had established a process for considering expressions of interest from parties it declined to name, which sent the stock up 10 percent.

Reuters reported previously that U.S.-based Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland had made approaches along with Glencore.

A foreign takeover of Viterra would be subject to a federal government review to determine whether it is of "net benefit" to Canada. The government vetoed a takeover of Potash Corp by Anglo-Austalian mining giant BHP Billiton in 2010, damaging the country's image as a free market supporter.

Ottawa may be less likely to block a foreign bid for Viterra, however, because its home province of Saskatchewan has already said it doesn't see the company as a strategic resource and does not collect royalty revenues from it, unlike Potash.

Glencore declined to comment.