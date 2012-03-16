UPDATE 2-Glencore would divide Viterra in 3 parts -source

* Bids crafted to avoid regulator concerns
* Glencore would buy Viterra, split it up
* Agrium, Richardson would take parts of grain trader
By Victoria Howley and Rod Nickel
LONDON/WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 16 (Reuters) -
Glencore would carve up Viterra into three
pieces if it wins a bidding war for Canada's largest grain
handler, an industry source said on Friday, describing the Swiss
trader's plan for navigating the government scrutiny that a
foreign takeover would face.
The source told Reuters the commodity trading giant wanted
to buy all of Viterra and then sell its retail business to
Agrium, a Canadian fertilizer producer.
Richardson International, a closely held Canadian grain
trader, would take Viterra's food processing unit in a rare and
complex deal known as "back-to-back" transaction.
Earlier reports said Glencore, also bidding for mining group
Xstrata, was planning a joint offer with Agrium and
Richardson, something that might help the Swiss-based trader get
round Canadian concerns about a sale to a foreign entity.
As the second-largest Canadian grain handler, Richardson
would likely also be interested in some grain elevator and port
assets.
Viterra, based in Regina, Saskatchewan, said Thursday it had
established a process for potential buyers, and its stock rose
10 percent.
MONOPOLY ENDING
Viterra stands to profit from a government decision to end
the Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly on Western Canadian wheat
and barley sale. A successful bidder would win access to
Canada's high-quality canola, spring wheat, oats and durum wheat
supplies. Canada, the world's No. 8 grains producer, is the
leading exporter of each crop.
The company's shares ticked up 0.6 percent on Friday to
C$16.18, while Glencore stock gained 1.5 percent to 420.36
pence.
Shares have hovered around $16 since Thursday, when Viterra
said it was aware of media reports of interest at that price.
That would value it at some C$5.9 billion ($5.95 billion).
U.S.-based Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland
have also made approaches to Viterra.
Sensitivity to anti-trust issues will be key to how
Glencore, Richardson and Agrium - or other suitors - propose to
break down the assets, said a second source familiar with the
matter. The source, who is not authorized to speak on the
record, asked not to be named in this story.
"Whoever's going to be involved in this will be aware of
issues with the Competition Bureau," the source said. "Everybody
is aware how the bureau views these things."
"NET BENEFIT" REVIEW
The bureau was a key player in the last big farm company
takeover in Canada, when Saskatchewan Wheat Pool absorbed
Agricore United and became Viterra in 2007.
To satisfy the bureau, the Wheat Pool sold some elevators
and port assets to No. 3 player Cargill. It also divested some
grain elevators and farm retail stores to Richardson, which had
also bid for Agricore.
A joint bid by Glencore, Richardson and Agrium would likely
be palatable to the bureau as long as Richardson doesn't get too
many elevator and port assets, said agriculture analyst Chuck
Penner of LeftField Commodity Research in Winnipeg.
Agrium is already the biggest U.S. farm retailer and Penner
said its leap to the same position in Canada by purchasing
Viterra's stores might be less of a competition concern because
farm retailing has a lower cost of entry than grain handling.
Viterra is currently the biggest Canadian farm retailer,
with about 260 stores selling seed, chemicals and fertilizer.
A foreign takeover of Viterra would be subject to a separate
federal review to determine whether it is of "net benefit" to
Canada. The government vetoed a takeover of Potash Corp
by Anglo-Austalian mining giant BHP Billiton in 2010,
damaging the country's image as a free market supporter.
Ottawa may be less likely to block a foreign bid for
Viterra, however, because its home province of Saskatchewan has
already said it doesn't see the company as a strategic resource
and does not collect royalty revenues from it, unlike Potash.
HEAD OFFICE PRESENCE
On Friday, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said head office
jobs will be an important consideration as his government weighs
whether to endorse any takeover bid.
"An enhanced head office presence and more jobs in
Saskatchewan would be a benefit to our province," Wall said in a
statement. "A diminished head office presence would obviously
have the opposite effect."
Saskatchewan cannot block a takeover by itself, but it
played an influential role in persuading Ottawa to halt the
Potash takeover. Wall said Saskatchewan will also consider a
takeover's impact on the provincial economy, government revenues
and farmers.
Adding names of Canadian farm champions like Agrium and
Richardson - a family owned company in business for 155 years -
would likely make Ottawa more supportive of a foreign bid, since
it would make two Canadian companies stronger.
Glencore and Richardson declined to comment, while
spokespersons for Viterra and Agrium could not be reached.