Canada minister cites Glencore's marketing reach

OTTAWA, March 26 - Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz highlighted the global marketing reach of Swiss-based commodities trader Glencore on Monday, when asked to comment on Glencore's bid to acquire Canadian grain handler Viterra.

Ritz said Canadian farmers need access to markets abroad as world food demand grows in coming years.

"It's going to take trade at the global level to make that happen so certainly companies like Glencore have different avenues of marketing than Viterra has," he told reporters on a conference call from South Korea.

Viterra itself has operations in several countries and is "not simply a Canadian company either," he added.

The Glencore takeover bid must be reviewed by the Canadian government to determine whether it is of net benefit to the country, and must also undergo a competition review.