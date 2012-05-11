UPDATE 3-Saskatchewan seeks conditions on Glencore's Viterra bid

* Wants assurance that farm-input competition won't suffer
* Asks Ottawa to hold Glencore to promises
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 11 The Western Canadian
province of Saskatchewan said on Friday it wants Ottawa to
impose conditions on Swiss-based Glencore's C$6.1
billion ($6.1 billion) takeover bid for the country's top grain
handler, Viterra Inc, which is headquartered in
Saskatchewan.
The federal Conservative government must decide whether the
foreign takeover is of net benefit to the country. The
independent Competition Bureau is also examining Glencore
International Plc's plans to sell parts of Viterra to Agrium Inc
and Richardson International Ltd.
The deal would make Glencore, already the world's biggest
diversified commodities trader, a major player in grains
alongside Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Co
, Bunge Ltd and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
Saskatchewan released a report on Friday that it
commissioned from Informa Economics, which highlights both the
positive and negative implications of the takeover for the
province. As a result, Saskatchewan said it will ask Ottawa to
impose conditions on Glencore if it decides to approve the deal.
One concern outlined in the report is Glencore's plan to
sell most of Viterra's Canadian farm-supply outlets - which
offer seed, chemicals and fertilizer to farmers - to Agrium, a
major nitrogen producer.
"Glencore has a significant global network that will serve
as a market for Saskatchewan farmers and a vehicle for increased
economic growth in the province," said Saskatchewan Agriculture
Minister Bob Bjornerud. "At the same time, we need to ensure
there is no adverse effect on competition in farm inputs."
Saskatchewan also wants Ottawa to ensure Glencore keeps its
promises to increase capital spending in Western Canada by C$100
million over five years and to make the provincial capital of
Regina the base of its North American agriculture business.
Glencore's C$6.1 billion offer for Viterra, which has most
of its grain-handling, processing and farm supply operations in
Western Canada, and some in South Australia, is the biggest
agriculture sector deal in years.
In 2010, Saskatchewan's opposition to a proposed takeover of
Potash Corp by BHP Billiton was key to Ottawa blocking that
deal.
"A number of provinces have been consulted on this proposed
investment, including Saskatchewan," said Canadian Industry
Minister Christian Paradis. "In making a determination, the
plans, undertakings and other information submitted by the
investor are all carefully considered."
Some critics argue that Ottawa currently has little recourse
under its Investment Canada law if foreign acquirers fail to
live up to their promises.
Canada was forced to wade into a legal battle with U.S.
Steel Corp to win the right to fine the steelmaker for
breaking job-protection promises made when it bought Canadian
steelmaker Stelco. The two parties settled the matter last
December.
Canada is the biggest exporter of canola, spring wheat and
oats. The end of the Canadian Wheat Board's monopoly over
Western Canada's wheat and barley sales is expected to boost
profits for grain handlers, who will be able to buy directly
from farmers as of Aug. 1.
The Informa report highlighted Glencore's global marketing
reach as a benefit to Canadian farmers and said the deal poses
little problem for competition in grain handling, while flagging
a concern about Agrium's bigger clout.
"Glencore continues to work within the Investment Canada
review process and to pursue regulatory approvals required to
complete the transaction, which we believe will be of
significant benefit to Canadian farmers and the grains and
oilseeds sector generally," Glencore said in a statement.
If the takeover and its side deals go through, the report
noted that the fertilizer sector will become more vertically
integrated, as Agrium adds 232 of Viterra's farm outlets to its
own nitrogen-production capacity, which amounts to more than 50
percent of the country's total.
An Agrium official said under the deal, vertical integration
- or concentration of parts of a single industry - would
decrease, because Viterra is currently the biggest player in
both farm inputs and grain handling.
"I find it strange they're saying vertical integration will
go up when in fact it will go down," said Agrium spokesman
Richard Downey.
The report on changes to the grain-handling landscape
"supports what we've been saying since the time of the
transaction - it is a good news story," said Jean-Marc Ruest,
Richardson's vice-president of corporate affairs. "It will be
beneficial from a competition standpoint."
The report underlines that Saskatchewan will have an
important place within Glencore, said Viterra spokeswoman Holly
Gibney.
Saskatchewan is also asking Ottawa to ensure that job levels
at country elevators do not drop, under Glencore. The Informa
report said the province may initially lose head office jobs as
Viterra gets carved up, but may recoup them as Glencore expands.
Viterra's shareholders will vote on Glencore's C$16.25 a
share offer on May 29 in Calgary, Alberta.
Canada's independent Competition Bureau has already said it
will not oppose the takeover, but has not ruled on Glencore's
side deals with Agrium and Richardson.