Glencore Xstrata says will appoint a female director by year-end

DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
LONDON May 20 Miner and commodity trader Glencore Xstrata will appoint a female director to its board by the end of this year, chairman Tony Hayward said during the company's annual general meeting with shareholders.
Glencore has come under criticism from some shareholders for being the last company in Britain's blue-chip FTSE-100 index with an all-male board. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Keiron Henderson)
NEW YORK, April 28 World stock markets dipped on Friday, as U.S. equities retreated after a soft reading on first-quarter economic growth, while the euro strengthened as euro zone inflation rose to hit the European Central Bank's target.
SOCHI, Russia, April 28 McLaren's beleaguered engine partners Honda are talking to several teams about a possible supply for next season, the Japanese manufacturer's Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa said on Friday.