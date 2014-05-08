Glencore appoints ex-BP boss Tony Hayward as permanent chairman

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says still have around 900 mln of restructuring costs
* CEO says still have around 900 million of restructuring costs - analyst call
LONDON May 8 Mining and commodities trading group Glencore Xstrata said on Thursday it has appointed as chairman Tony Hayward, the former BP chief executive.
Hayward, who is now chief executive of Genel Energy , has been serving as interim chairman at Glencore Xstrata since last May.
He was the chief executive of BP from 2007 to 2010 and left in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON, April 26 European shares pulled back slightly from 20-month highs on Wednesday as some disappointing corporate results weighed, though shares of French luxury group Kering hit a record high after reporting strong sales.
* Q1 net profit comes in ahead of forecasts (Adds background, detail, company comments, stock price)