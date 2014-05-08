版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 8日 星期四 14:17 BJT

Glencore appoints ex-BP boss Tony Hayward as permanent chairman

LONDON May 8 Mining and commodities trading group Glencore Xstrata said on Thursday it has appointed as chairman Tony Hayward, the former BP chief executive.

Hayward, who is now chief executive of Genel Energy , has been serving as interim chairman at Glencore Xstrata since last May.

He was the chief executive of BP from 2007 to 2010 and left in the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
