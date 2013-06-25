Peabody, Glencore Xstrata slash Australian coal mining jobs

PERTH, June 25 Peabody Energy Corp and
Glencore Xstrata will cut around 500 mining jobs in
Australia, a company official and trade publication said on
Tuesday, as a global glut in coal supply pushes down prices.
Peabody plans to cut around 450 contractor jobs, while
Glencore Xstrata will lay off around 46 employees at its
Ravensworth coal mine.
Prices for thermal coal, used for power generation, have
fallen over 30 percent in the last two years to around $80 per
tonne, while prices for coking coal, used for steelmaking, have
dropped about 40 percent in the last year to around $130 per
tonne.
"(Contractors have) traditionally been an area of high spend
for the company and as a result we will be reducing
approximately 450 contractor positions at our mines over the
coming weeks," Peabody president Charles Meintjes was quoted as
saying by industry publication Australian Mining.
A Peabody spokeswoman was not available for comment.
Peabody said the cuts would take place across its operations
in the coal-rich eastern Australian states of Queensland and New
South Wales, where it produces both coking and thermal coal.
Xstrata's job cuts would reduce Ravensworth's mine workforce
by about 26 percent, with around 130 employees remaining.
A company spokesman, who asked not be named, said the
layoffs would trim back production at the mine, but did not give
any specific figures. The mine produced around 2.2 million
tonnes of mostly coking coal last year.
Glencore Xstrata has cut around 700 jobs since late last
year, about 100 more jobs than it said it planned to eliminate
late last year.