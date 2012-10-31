EU regulators to decide on Glencore/Xstrata by Nov. 22

BRUSSELS Oct 31 EU antitrust regulators
extended their review of Glencore's $33 billion bid for
miner Xstrata to Nov. 22 after the trader offered
concessions to ease concerns over the combined group's
potentially large share of the zinc market.
The European Commission said on its website that Glencore
submitted its proposals on Tuesday, but it did not provide
details about them, in line with standing policy.
A combined Glencore and Xstrata would be the world's No. 1
producer of zinc, which is used in metal alloys and to prevent
corrosion.
A person familiar with the matter had told Reuters that the
EU competition watchdog told Glencore it wanted concessions in
its zinc operations before deciding on the proposed deal.