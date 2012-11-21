EU regulators clear way for Glencore Xstrata tie-up

LONDON Nov 21 European Union antitrust
regulators are set to clear Glencore's $32 billion
takeover of miner Xstrata after the commodities trader satisfied
concerns over zinc by ending a sales contract, sources familiar
with the matter said.
The sources said on Wednesday that Glencore would end its
zinc sales deal with producer Nyrstar but would not
have to sell Xstrata's Nordenham zinc plant in Germany.
"No assets will be sold," one of the sources said.
Barring last minute hitches, the deal will be announced by
the European Union on Thursday, the sources said.
Glencore and Xstrata declined to comment.