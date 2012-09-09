Glencore set to detail $36 billion Xstrata bid - sources

* Glencore has proposed increase to 3.05 new shares for
every one held
* Previous offer had been 2.8 new shares for one
* Firm offer expected Monday - sources
* Xstrata board, Qatar to consider positions after new offer
detailed
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Dinesh Nair
LONDON/DUBAI, Sept 9 Trader Glencore,
hammering out a revised $36 billion bid for miner Xstrata in
intense weekend negotiations, is set to detail its new offer to
the market as early as Monday, days after proposing 11th-hour
changes to save the deal.
Sources familiar with the deal said commodities trader
Glencore, keen to clarify its own position but also under
pressure from Xstrata and UK regulators, would publish
details of the higher offer early next week. Two sources said
the new, firm, offer was expected on Monday.
The firm offer will then be studied by Xstrata's board and
non-executive directors - who on Friday questioned Glencore's
new proposal and said they required more details in order to
decide on whether or not to recommend it. The Xstrata board will
also discuss the proposal with top independent shareholders, one
other source familiar with the deal said.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trader
and Xstrata's largest shareholder with a stake of 34 percent,
made a long-awaited takeover bid for the miner in February. But
the offer ran into trouble earlier this summer and was expected
to fail as shareholders prepared to vote on Friday, after number
two shareholder Qatar and other investors opposed the terms of
the deal, while Glencore refused to yield.
Living up to Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg's reputation as
an unpredictable negotiator, however, a higher proposal from
Glencore was announced just minutes before the miner's
shareholders met to cast their ballots on the existing offer.
Friday's fresh proposal, disclosed to the market by Xstrata,
included an increase in the offer to 3.05 new shares for every
Xstrata share held, up from 2.8. Conditions, however, also
include the appointment of Glasenberg as chief executive of the
combined group, at the expense of Xstrata boss Mick Davis.
Davis, who has shares in Xstrata worth some 25 million
pounds ($40 million), will miss out on a bumper three-year
retention package worth almost 30 million pounds if the deal
spells the end of his decade-long stint at Xstrata. But he could
still be in line for a termination payment of at least 8 million
pounds, sources familiar with the deal said.
The new Glencore proposal also allows for the deal to be
structured as a straightforward takeover, instead of the
previous mechanism, which required approval from 75 percent of
shareholders excluding Glencore, meaning investors representing
just 16.5 percent of the total could block it. That had allowed
Qatar, with 12 percent, to act as kingmaker.
Both these elements are expected to be included in Monday's
announcement, the sources said.
LATE-NIGHT TALKS
Glencore broke a months-long impasse with Qatar's sovereign
wealth fund in the early hours of Friday, after a night of
last-ditch talks in London between Glasenberg, Qatari prime
minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani and advisers.
Qatar had in June demanded an offer of at least 3.25 new
shares for every Xstrata share held, but in recent weeks had
been said to have softened that stance.
Qatar, which sources familiar with the matter have said
still opposes elements of the new proposal, is expected to study
the final details on Monday before making its position public.
Thursday's late-night talks were held after a rapprochement
facilitated by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, brought
in by Michael Klein, a former Citigroup banker acting for both
Glasenberg and Davis, one source said.
The Sunday Times newspaper said Blair had made $1 million in
fees for his efforts at the meetings in London's Claridges
hotel, but sources familiar with the talks told Reuters his
involvement was not central and fees would be lower.
Both Glencore and Xstrata declined to comment on Sunday.