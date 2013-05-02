Glencore outlines combined group's management - source

LONDON May 2 Commodities trader Glencore , which completed its $30 billion acquisition of Xstrata on Thursday, has detailed the combined group's new management to employees, a source familiar with the company said.

The source said Telis Mistakidis, Glencore's veteran head of copper, would lead both trading and industrial operations for the red metal within the combined group.

Glencore's head of oil, Alex Beard, and its head of agricultural products, Chris Mahoney, will keep their roles in the combined group.

In coal, Glencore's Tor Peterson will lead trading operations while Xstrata's Peter Freyberg - the only divisional manager from Xstrata to come over to the combined group - will take on coal mining, the source said.

In zinc, another key commodity for the combined group, Glencore's Daniel Mate will run trading, while the mining operations will be run by Glencore's Chris Eskdale.

Earlier on Thursday, in a letter to employees, Glencore lauded its success in combining the two companies - the industry's largest ever merger - but also pointed to more staff and asset shake-ups ahead.

"We see scope to improve the efficiency of the group and optimise the combined asset portfolio and growth pipeline for the benefit of all stakeholders," Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said.