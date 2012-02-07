Xstrata and Glencore agree $90 bln merger

LONDON Feb 7 Mining group Xstrata
agreed to merge with commodities trading giant Glencore
, in a $90 billion recommended all-share deal, the
mining sector's biggest to date.
The miner said on Tuesday that shareholders would receive
2.8 new Glencore shares per Xstrata share held, excluding
Xstrata shares already owned by Glencore, which the companies
said represented a premium of 15.2 percent over Xstrata's
closing price on Feb. 1.
Xstrata, the world's fourth-largest diversified miner, last
week revealed it was in discussions with Glencore, already its
single largest shareholder, confirming talks were back on after
years of on-off negotiations.