Glencore pushes back Xstrata merger again due to China probe

BRIEF-Frosta in exclusive negotiations to purchase Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
LONDON, April 2 Glencore said on Tuesday it had extended again the date by which it expects to close its merger with Xstrata to May 2, due to the ongoing investigation into the deal in China.
Glencore has been waiting for several months for China, the biggest buyer of the materials it trades and mines, to give the go-ahead before it can complete its $35 billion acquisition of miner Xstrata, the largest deal in the sector to date.
Glencore said on Tuesday it had held constructive discussions with China's Ministry of Commerce, or MOFCOM, but that it did not think it would have received the final approval in time for its previous deadline of April 16.
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .
* French nickel firm suspends mining, but keeps smelters going