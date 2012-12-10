Glencore pushes Xstrata merger completion back a month

LONDON Dec 10 Lengthy antitrust regulatory processes in China and South Africa have forced commodities trader Glencore to delay the date for completion of its tie-up with miner Xstrata until the end of January.

South Africa's competition authorities have postponed hearings on the $33 billion deal until Jan. 18, after the parties asked for more time to prepare.

Glencore said on Monday its "long stop date" was now January 31, a month later than previously planned.

Glencore is still awaiting a green light from antitrust authorities in China and South Africa, having already received a conditional approval from European regulators.