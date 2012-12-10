Glencore pushes Xstrata merger completion back a month

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
LONDON Dec 10 Lengthy antitrust regulatory processes in China and South Africa have forced commodities trader Glencore to delay the date for completion of its tie-up with miner Xstrata until the end of January.
South Africa's competition authorities have postponed hearings on the $33 billion deal until Jan. 18, after the parties asked for more time to prepare.
Glencore said on Monday its "long stop date" was now January 31, a month later than previously planned.
Glencore is still awaiting a green light from antitrust authorities in China and South Africa, having already received a conditional approval from European regulators.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (IFR) - Banks advising healthcare insurance companies Anthem and Cigna on their mega-merger could be in for a longer than expected assignment as the two health insurance companies square off in court, suing and counter-suing each other over the proposed combination.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Cinven and Advent International's reported offers for Stada Arzneimittel may signal new risk appetite among deal-starved European LBO funds, Fitch Ratings says. The private equity financial sponsors are among other LBO buyers that are also reported to be contemplating competing bids for Stada less than a year after CVC Capital Partners failed in its approach to the German generic pharmaceuticals manufact