Merged Glencore, Xstrata would take aim at iron ore

* Glencore, Xstrata marriage could trigger iron ore M&As
* Iron ore conspicuous in absence from Xstrata stable
* High-margin potential in iron ore hard to resist
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Feb 3 An $80 billion marriage of
commodities trader Glencore and miner Xstrata
could lead to a new round of takeovers in iron ore, creating a
goliath eager to muscle its way onto one of mining's richest and
most closely guarded industries.
Glencore and Xstrata, which have yet to reach a deal, would
together rank as the world's largest thermal coal exporter, the
largest zinc producer and third-largest copper miner -- but
would remain all but non-existant in iron ore mining.
Xstrata has an open desire to get into iron ore, underlined
in 2009 by its attempt to buy mining giant AngloAmerican. But it
has been thwarted by a scarcity of major new discoveries and a
virtual oligopoly among mining giants Vale, Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton, which have no intention of
loosening their grip, say industry players and analysts.
"With a fortified balance sheet thanks to Glencore, it's a
logical move for Xstrata which should light a fire under the
others, like Vale," said an Australian mining executive who
asked not to be named.
Iron ore sells for around $140 a tonne to China, the world's
top buyer of the steel-making commodity thanks to the mass
urbanisation underway there, and only costs about $20-$30 a
tonne to mine.
Australia alone provides almost half of China's iron ore
imports, with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group
the main suppliers.
Xstrata is considering an all-share merger of equals with
Glencore, which would leave the new entity with low enough
gearing to fund a big push into iron ore, including possible
acquisitions in competition with the likes of big miners Vale,
Rio and BHP.
"They know they need to bulk up and bulk up real fast to
close the gap on the top three. Iron ore is an obvious area," a
resources banker said. He declined to be identified as he is not
authorised to speak to the media.
"For starters they don't have a presence, so expect one bolt
on to start with, followed by an audacious large one if the
markets support one," the banker said.
For its part, Glencore's iron ore marketing business has
soared since it was launched in 2008 and it has carved out a
growing share of the market.
Last year was a boom for mining acquisitions -- $98 billion
worth, the largest since 2007 -- but the Glencore-Xstrata deal,
valued at $80 billion, would be the biggest since Rio Tinto
bought Alcan in 2007.
"It makes sense because if you want to hit the
industrialised commodity suite, you've really got to be across
both the bulks and base metals," said Australia & New Zealand
Bank analyst Mark Pervan.
In Australia's Pilbara iron belt, the holy grail of iron ore
deposits due to its rich lodes, fast-growing miners such as
Fortescue, Atlas Iron, BC Iron and Aquila
Resources (AQA.AX> may be in their sights.
STIFF COMPETITION
Xstrata's stiffest competition for iron ore mines could come
from Vale, the world's biggest iron ore producer, which mines
hundreds of millions of tonnes in Brazil but has been looking
for entry to the Australian sector to reduce shipping times to
its main market, China.
Vale already operates in partnership with Aquila in coal
mining and has been long-rumoured to be interested in Aquila's
as-yet undeveloped West Pilbara iron ore project. Aquila holds
50 percent of the project, which will cost an estimated $6
billion to develop. Privately held American Metals and Coal
International owns the other 50 percent.
Competition may also come from China itself.
Steel makers in China have been scouring the globe for their
own iron ore mines in South America, Africa and Australia, with
third-biggest mill Wuhan Iron and Steel vowing to
become self-sufficient by 2015.
Under a merged entity, Glencore's mines would have added 25
percent to Xstrata's operating profit in the first half of 2011.
The extra bulk might push the combined company firmly into
the top league of global miners. Scale helps in mining as big
global mining companies can more easily afford to take on the
risks that come with huge investment projects.
If Xstrata's attempt to acquire AngloAmerican in
2009 had succeeded it would have immediately made the
Swiss-based company number 5 in the highly profitable
seaborne-traded global iron ore market.
But the collapse of merger talks with AngloAmerican left
Xstrata with little in the way of iron ore holdings.
In 2011 it paid A$532 million for Mauritania iron ore
prospector Sphere Minerals and owns 50 percent in the Zanaga
iron ore prosect in the Republic of Congo.
In June, Xstrata started exporting iron ore concentrate as
by-product from a copper mine in Australia at the modest annual
rate of 1.2 million tonnes, it's only source and a pittance by
global standards.
"Obviously the company (Glencore) must believe strongly that
the commodity cycle has bottomed and that China's economy is in
for a better-than-expected landing, hence their takeover bid
being launched now," said Fat Prophets mining analyst Angus
Geddes.
Some analysts say it might be risky at this stage to go big
on iron ore amid signs Chinese demand growth is slipping.
"We are seeing early signs of iron ore demand decreasing so
it doesn't make sense to engage on greenfield expansion for iron
ore right now," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at
Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.
"From 2003 to 2011, we have seen the demand growth peak in
iron ore and with more mines coming onto the market in 2014 or
2015, there may be an oversupply," he said.