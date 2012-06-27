Xstrata offers revised Glencore retention scheme

LONDON, June 27 Miner Xstrata revised
the terms of its controversial pay scheme designed to retain
staff following the proposed merger with Glencore,
pledging awards that were linked to cost-saving targets and paid
entirely in shares.
Xstrata's chairman John Bond said that the company had
listened to feedback from shareholders since publishing the
merger documents and the amendments had been made with these in
mind. "These amendments now allow shareholders to focus on the
strategic rationale for the merger," he said in a statement.
The retention awards will only fully vest if an additional
$300 million of incremental cost savings are achieved from the
merger in the two years after the deal completes.