CORRECTED-Glencore copper output up 24 pct, says trading strong

LONDON May 6 Miner Glencore Xstrata
met market forecasts with a 24 percent increase in copper
production in the first quarter of 2014 helped by production
expansion at its African and Australian operations.
Among the diversified miners, Glencore Xstrata has the
biggest exposure to copper, which accounted for almost half of
its earnings last year.
The mining company produced 382,000 tonnes in the three
months, at the upper end of analysts' forecasts and up 24
percent from 308,000 tonnes in the same period a year ago.
The increase was driven by the expansion at the Mutanda mine
in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ernest Henry mine in
Australia and improved production at the Collahuasi and Antamina
in South America.
Glencore said the performance of its marketing division was
overall "strong and in line with expectations".
