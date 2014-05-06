UPDATE 2-Africa output growth boosts Glencore Xstrata copper output

* $900 mln iron ore project approved in Mauritania
* Zinc output down 18 pct, nickel's falls 15 pct
* Koniambo nickel output below expectations
(Adds approval of Mauritania iron ore project, details)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, May 6 Miner Glencore Xstrata
met market forecasts with a 24 percent increase in copper
production in the first quarter of 2014 mainly due to output
expansion at its African operations and to higher grades at its
South American mines.
Glencore said the performance of its marketing division was
overall "strong and in line with expectations" without
elaborating further.
Among diversified miners, Glencore Xstrata has the biggest
exposure to copper, which accounted for almost half of its
earnings last year.
The mining company produced 382,000 tonnes in the three
months, up almost a quarter from 308,000 tonnes in the same
period a year ago.
The increase was driven by the expansion at the Mutanda mine
in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ernest Henry mine in
Australia and improved production at the Collahuasi and Antamina
mines in South America.
African copper production rose 27 percent to 106,400 tonnes,
boosted by growth at the Mutanda, Mopani and Katanga operations.
The miner expects growth from the Mutanda mine to accelerate
as it completes its next expansion phase.
"Glencore's African copper assets remain its strongest
source of high quality revenue growth, in our view," Bernstein
Research analysts said in a note.
"Today's results reinforce our thesis for Glencore Xstrata,
predicated on its high copper exposure and the increasing
benefit of its high-grade African copper assets. We reiterate
our outperform rating."
Glencore said the Askaf North iron ore project in Mauritania
has been approved. Construction of the greenfield project is
expected to cost $900 million and production should start in
early 2017.
ZINC, NICKEL OUTPUT FALL
Coal, which made up about 13 percent of Glencore's earnings
last year, saw a 4 percent total output increase to 34.1 million
tonnes, as its Colombian Cerrejón mine recovered from a strike
which hit production last year and helped by productivity
improvements and expansion projects in Australia.
Output of zinc, another key source of revenue for the group,
fell by 18 percent mainly due to the end of mine life closures
of the Perseverance and Brunswick mines in Canada in June 2013.
Nickel production fell 15 percent after the XNA mine in
Australia and the Falcondo mine in the Dominican Republic
conducted maintenance last year.
The Koniambo nickel mine in New Caledonia, which Glencore
inherited from Xstrata, produced below expectation due to
various factors including power availability and extended
maintenance stoppages.
Glencore is now reviewing the annual production expectations
from Koniambo in light of the quarterly operational performance
and the start-up experiences to date.
Glencore Xstrata shares were down almost 1 percent by 0756
GMT versus a 1.5 percent fall in the UK-listed mining sector
.
(Editing by Jason Neely)