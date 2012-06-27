Glencore to consider changing Xstrata pay package

LONDON, June 27 Glencore, battling to
save its $30 billion offer for miner Xstrata, said on
Wednesday it would consider changing the management incentive
arrangements that have angered investors.
Glencore said it would consider a proposal from the board of
Xstrata in relation to certain amendments to the management
incentive arrangements that were proposed as part of the deal.
Glencore is suddenly having to fight to save the deal after
Qatar, Xstrata's second largest shareholder, shocked the market
with a surprise demand for better terms on Tuesday. Glencore did
not refer to that issue in its statement.