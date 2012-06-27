版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 27日 星期三 14:30 BJT

Glencore to consider changing Xstrata pay package

LONDON, June 27 Glencore, battling to save its $30 billion offer for miner Xstrata, said on Wednesday it would consider changing the management incentive arrangements that have angered investors.

Glencore said it would consider a proposal from the board of Xstrata in relation to certain amendments to the management incentive arrangements that were proposed as part of the deal.

Glencore is suddenly having to fight to save the deal after Qatar, Xstrata's second largest shareholder, shocked the market with a surprise demand for better terms on Tuesday. Glencore did not refer to that issue in its statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐