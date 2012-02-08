Glencore-Xstrata deal unsettles Swiss left wing

* Biggest ever merger deal in mining sector
* Underscores clout of commodities trading in Switzerland
* Left wing groups fret over lack of transparency
* Merger with Glencore could taint Xstrata's image-NGO
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Feb 8 Financial haven Switzerland
risks a fresh hit to its reputation from the proposed
mega-merger between opaque commodities giants Glencore
and Xstrata, left wing groups warned.
The Alpine nation is struggling to restore its tarnished
image as the United States cracks down on hidden offshore
accounts held by wealthy Americans in secretive Swiss banks.
Many of the world's leading mining firms are headquartered
in Switzerland and about a third of the world's oil is handled
via its trading houses.
Low taxes, specialised banks and light regulation have
helped the sector mushroom over the last decade and it now makes
up some 3 percent of Swiss economic output.
"The merger shows that Switzerland is becoming an ever more
important global commodity hub and this industry carries
political risks for this country," said Oliver Classen of Swiss
non-governmental organisation (NGO) Berne Declaration.
Glencore and Xstrata, both headquartered in the low-tax
canton of Zug but listed in London, announced a merger on
Tuesday in a bid to reap the reward of growing demand for
commodities from China and other emerging economies.
Some Swiss politicians have qualms about the lack of
transparency in the sector and have called on the cabinet to pay
more attention to an industry, whose activities they say could
drag Switzerland's reputation into the mire.
"It is imperative that politics address in detail the risks
in connection with commodities trading, the environmental and
social consequences and the political implications," the Swiss
centre-left Social Democrats said in a statement.
Social Democrat politician Hildegard Faessler has called on
the cabinet to investigate the sector and its risks to the
country's reputation.
GLENSTRATA OR XCORE?
Switzerland has worked hard in recent years to clean up its
image as a haven for ill-gotten gains, seizing the assets of
numerous deposed dictators and agreeing in 2009 to soften strict
banking secrecy laws to help other countries catch tax cheats.
"After Switzerland already got a very bad image because of
the banks, it is threatened with a new fiasco because of
commodity trading," Green party lawmaker Geri Mueller was quoted
as saying in the TagesAnzeiger newspaper on Wednesday.
Since it listed on the London stock exchange, Glencore has
come under increased scrutiny from environmental and corruption
campaigners for its involvement in mining operations in
countries from Zambia to Colombia.
CEO Ivan Glasenberg has defended Glencore's conduct in
developing countries, saying the company helped finance health,
education, environmental and other social projects.
But Berne Declaration said the merger represented a "clash
of corporate cultures" between the two companies. While Xstrata
has taken steps to improve sustainability, Glencore is engaged
in some of the most risky and conflict-ridden countries in the
world, Classen said.
"Is it Glenstrata or Xcore? That's a question that
shareholders need to be asked," Classen said.
"If they follow Glencore then that's bad news for us, the
Xstrata shareholders and the affected communities. But if
Glencore is willing to learn from Xstrata's sustainability
policies it is good news for everybody."