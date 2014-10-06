Zambia mines minister says Glencore unit lay-offs "illegal"

LUSAKA Oct 6 Zambia's mines minister described as "illegal" on Monday plans by global mining group and commodities trader Glencore to halt operations at its zinc unit in the country and cut almost 170 jobs.

"It is illegal. We don't tolerate retrenchments done without following procedure," mines minister Christopher Yaluma told Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)