Zambia mines minister says Glencore unit lay-offs "illegal"

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
LUSAKA Oct 6 Zambia's mines minister described as "illegal" on Monday plans by global mining group and commodities trader Glencore to halt operations at its zinc unit in the country and cut almost 170 jobs.
"It is illegal. We don't tolerate retrenchments done without following procedure," mines minister Christopher Yaluma told Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
