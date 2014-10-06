UPDATE 2-Zambia mines minister says Glencore unit lay-offs "illegal"

(Adds Glencore reaction)

LUSAKA Oct 6 Zambia's mines minister described as "illegal" on Monday plans by mining group Glencore to cut jobs and halt operations at its zinc unit in the country against the background of a simmering tax row.

"We don't tolerate retrenchments done without following procedure," mines minister Christopher Yaluma told Reuters. Zambia has in the past threatened to revoke the mining licenses of companies planning to cut staff.

Yaluma said Glencore, a mining company and commodities trader, had not officially communicated with the government as required under Zambian law before cutting almost 170 jobs.

Glencore last week maintained that it had followed correct procedure, saying "its decision is acknowledged by the relevant ministries within the Zambian Government" after formal notification by the company.

A spokesman for Glencore reiterated on Monday that the company had complied with Zambian law.

Glencore cited the government's withholding of $12 million in VAT refunds from its zinc operation, Sable Zinc Kabwe Limited, as one of the reasons behind the decision.

Africa's second-largest copper producer has been withholding $600 million in VAT refunds owed to mining firms, after companies failed to produce import certificates from destination countries.

The finance ministry has since said it plans to waive the requirement because it is impractical, but no refunds have been made yet. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Additional reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques in London; Editing by Ed Stoddard)