UPDATE 1-Glencore's Zambia copper mining unit lays off 4,300 workers - company and union sources

LUSAKA Nov 24 Glencore's Zambian unit
has laid off 4,300 workers, union and company sources said on
Tuesday, as the mining and trading company deepens cuts in
copper output to support flagging prices.
"The company started giving out the letters of redundancy
yesterday and has continued with the exercise today," one union
official said, referring to Glencore unit Mopani Copper Mines.
The union source said around 5,000 employees working for
contractors would also lose their jobs as Mopani would only
maintain two contractors specialized in the sinking of shafts.
Mopani had said in a letter dated October 21 giving notice
of redundancy to mine unions that the firm was still losing
millions of dollars and had to take action to secure its long
term viability.
Mining companies are under Zambian law required to labour
unions at least one month's notice before laying off employees.
Zambia's President Edgar Lungu said earlier this month he
would not allow Glencore's unit to lay off workers.
Mopani was expected to pay the 4,300 workers a total of $33
million, two company sources with knowledge of the retrenchment
plan told Reuters.
Swiss-based Glencore has pledged to cut its net debt to $20
billion by the end of 2016 to regain the trust of investors
after its shares tumbled to record lows this year.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)