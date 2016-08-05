Glencore suspends output at Zambia copper mine after accident

LUSAKA Aug 5 Glencore's Zambian Mopani Copper Mines unit suspended production at an underground mine on Thursday after three miners were killed in an accident, a company official said on Friday.

"All production related activities at the Mufulira underground mine have been suspended in order to assess the factors contributing to the accident," the official, who declined to be named, said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)