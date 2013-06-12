版本:
2013年 6月 12日

Glencore appoints former Morgan Stanley boss Mack to board

LONDON, June 12 Glencore Xstrata has appointed former Morgan Stanley boss John Mack as an independent director as it rebuilds its board after a shareholder vote last month saw the departure of all former Xstrata directors.

The recently-merged commodities group said it had also appointed Peter Grauer, chairman of information provider Bloomberg, as an independent non-executive director, while Peter Coates, a veteran of the group, would be executive director.

The group said its search for a new chairman continues, after the abrupt exit of former Xstrata chairman John Bond last month.

