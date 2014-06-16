BRIEF-Glencore Xstrata to repurchase convertible bonds worth $600 mln

June 16 Glencore Xstrata Plc
* Intends to invite holders of bonds to tender their bonds
for repurchase by glencore for cash ( "repurchase").
* Invitation by glencore finance (europe) s.a. To holders of
its outstanding usd2,300,000,000 5.00 per cent. Convertible
bonds due 2014
* Glencore is targeting an aggregate principal amount of
approximately usd 600 million for repurchase.
* Purchase price that glencore will pay for each bond will
be determined pursuant to modified dutch auction procedure with
a minimum purchase price per bond of 108.50% of principal amount
of such bond
