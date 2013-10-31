版本:
2013年 10月 31日

BRIEF-Glencore Xstrata says has approval for secondary listing on S.African bourse

JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 Glencore Xstrata PLC : * Johannesburg stock exchange approves of secondary listing * Listing will be an "inward foreign listing" as defined by the South African

reserve bank

