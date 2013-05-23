版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 5月 23日

BRIEF-Glencore Xstrata announces $5 bln bond issue

LONDON May 23 Glencore : * Glencore Xstrata announces inaugural bond issue * $5 billion five-tranche transaction comprising 3 year, 5 year and 10 year

fixed-rate notes * Proceeds of offering to repay part of the amounts outstanding under certain

indebtedness & general purposes * Source text for Eikon:

