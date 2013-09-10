版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore up almost 4 percent in early trade after better than expected synergies

Sept 10 Glencore : * Shares open up over 3.4 percent at open after better than expected synergies

