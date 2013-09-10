BRIEF-Glencore Xstrata says suspends half of inherited Xstrata projects

Sept 10 Glencore : * CEO says "mine managers we wanted to keep have stayed"; integration completed

with no operational disruption * CEO says reviewing projects including tampakan, el pachon, wandoan, frieda

river * CFO says out of 88 xstrata projects reviewed, 44 suspended, 7 projects see

scope, cost reduced * CEO says believes marketing synergies will be more than $450 million, hard to

say how much more * CFO says "likelihood of rebasing dividend higher is clearly there" as