瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二 16:39 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore says in no rush to sell Lonmin stake

Sept 10 Glencore : * CEO says not in rush to sell Lonmin stake, will review it as time goes on * Says current thermal coal price levels unsustainable, close to 30% of

