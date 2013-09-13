版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 9月 13日 星期五 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore says Zanaga project advances on staged basis

Sept 13 Glencore : * Zanaga iron ore project advances on staged development basis * Decision to proceed in a staged manner significantly enhances the

financeability of the project * Zioc has agreed to contribute to the budget and work programme which has been

extended to December 2014 * And zioc have also agreed to jointly explore funding options with a view to

