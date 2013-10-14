版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 14日 星期一 14:05 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore Xstrata says interest rates on some notes to rise

Oct 14 Glencore : * Increase of interest rate applicable to certain xstrata notes * Interest rate applicable to certain series of notes issued by xstrata finance
