版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 10日 星期二 00:24 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore says Coates to move to non-executive role

Dec 9 Glencore : * Peter Coates' executive responsibilities will cease effective from Jan. 1, 2014 * Coates will remain on the board and accordingly will become a non-executive director * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

