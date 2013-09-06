Glencore to vaunt successes of $46 bln Xstrata deal one year on

* Glencore to hold investor day on Sept. 10
* Follows record-breaking $46 billion takeover, including
debt
* Expected to beat cost, synergy targets
* Glencore shares have underperformed the sector since May
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, Sept 6 Almost a year after winning the
battle for Xstrata, Glencore is set to show investors
evidence of early successes, with costs to come down more than
targetted, asset sales in hand and key staff retained.
Glencore Xstrata, which has yet to shed a reputation for
opacity, will bring its entire management team to London on
Tuesday to outline progress after four months in control of
Xstrata, following the $46 billion takeover that became the
mining sector's largest to date.
In its first major presentation on the deal since it was
completed, analysts expect the trading and mining conglomerate
to impress with tougher cost cutting targets. These are likely
to include a significant improvement on the $500 million per
year synergy goal provided at the time of the acquisition.
That covered only marketing benefits - not costs to be
squeezed out of Xstrata's mines - and Glencore has already said
it expects a final number "materially in excess" of that.
Analysts at RBC Capital Markets said this week they expected
marketing synergies of $600 million - as more Xstrata products
go through the Glencore trading machine.
In addition they saw further savings from the group's
industrial side that could exceed an annual $1.2 billion, mostly
from Xstrata's largest divisions, copper and coal.
"Glencore has spoken much about the corporate overheads to
come out of Xstrata, but we also think that the company has done
as much as possible to strip out additional costs at every level
of the old Xstrata operations," the RBC analysts said in a note.
SELLING LAS BAMBAS
Glencore is expected to update investors on its review of
the Xstrata portfolio of mines and projects. The main project
under construction, the $5-billion-plus Las Bambas copper mine
in Peru, is already for sale - its disposal was a condition of
the Xstrata deal set by China's antitrust regulators.
A handful of suitors, including at least three Chinese
mining groups, are expected to submit initial bids for Las
Bambas, along with the investment firm set up by former Barrick
Gold boss Aaron Regent.
Selling Las Bambas will boost cash inflows, both from the
sale and from lower spending, while Glencore is also expected to
divest undeveloped projects.
"The consensus is they always intended to dispose of
greenfield projects," analyst Nik Stanojevic at Brewin Dolphin.
"They don't like them and recent history shows them to be
right - there is large execution risk, a high chance of time and
cost overruns, regulatory risk."
Glencore, whose shares have underperformed a volatile UK
mining sector by 7 percent since the merger
completed, came under fire last month after it wrote $7.7
billion off the value of Xstrata's assets.
Although this was a paper hit, it raised questions over
trading powerhouse Glencore's largest deal to date, sealed just
as the commodity cycle turns.
Analysts say a strong performance on Tuesday could help
perceptions of Glencore but the success or otherwise of the
merger will take longer to determine.
It will depend on factors ranging from market prices to the
ability to retain former Xstrata staff operating the mines.
"How do you prove it was a good deal? You prove it was a
good deal by not only increasing the synergies, but delivering
on them," said analyst Chris LaFemina at Jefferies.
"You prove it was a good deal by getting a better than
expected price for whatever assets you are going to sell. You
prove it was a good a deal over time by operating well."