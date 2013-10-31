CORRECTED-Glencore Xstrata says Q3 copper output up, trading in line

(Corrects reporting period in the first paragraph)

LONDON Oct 31 Glencore Xstrata said copper production rose 23 percent in the first nine months of the year, thanks to increases in Africa and improvements at a Chilean mine, while profitability in its trading arm was "in line" with expectations.

Among diversified miners, Glencore Xstrata has the biggest exposure to copper. Its own sourced copper production for the period totalled 1,070,900 tonnes.

In the third quarter, total copper contained - using feed from Glencore's own sources - increased to 412,900 tonnes.

"Marketing profitability has continued to be broadly in line with expectations," the trading and mining group said on Thursday. "Metals and energy remain the strongest, however we are also witnessing an improvement in agricultural performance." (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Jason Neely)