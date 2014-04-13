URGENT-Glencore Xstrata sells Las Bambas copper mine for $5.85 bln

April 13 Commodities trader Glencore Xstrata Plc has sold its entire interest in the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru for about $5.85 billion in cash.

Glencore said it had sold its interest to a consortium owned 62.5 percent by the Hong Kong-listed MMG Ltd, 22.5 percent by GUOXIN International Investment Corp Ltd and 15.0 percent by CITIC Metal Co Ltd.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Kevin Liffey)