Glencore Xstrata says considering a Swiss share listing

ZUG, Switzerland May 16 Miner and trader
Glencore Xstrata said on Thursday it was considering
listing on the Swiss stock exchange, in addition to its existing
listings in London and Hong Kong.
In answer to a shareholder question at the group's annual
general meeting about a Swiss listing, Chief Executive Ivan
Glasenberg said the company was "investigating that".
Switzerland-based Glencore made its market debut in 2011 and
is now the world's fourth-largest diversified miner, following
the acquisition of Xstrata.
Media reports have also said it has been considering a
listing in Johannesburg.