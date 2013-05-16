版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 5月 16日 星期四 18:33 BJT

Glencore Xstrata says considering a Swiss share listing

ZUG, Switzerland May 16 Miner and trader Glencore Xstrata said on Thursday it was considering listing on the Swiss stock exchange, in addition to its existing listings in London and Hong Kong.

In answer to a shareholder question at the group's annual general meeting about a Swiss listing, Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said the company was "investigating that".

Switzerland-based Glencore made its market debut in 2011 and is now the world's fourth-largest diversified miner, following the acquisition of Xstrata.

Media reports have also said it has been considering a listing in Johannesburg.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐