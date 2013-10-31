版本:
中国
2013年 10月 31日

Glencore Xstrata says to list in Johannesburg on Nov. 13

LONDON Oct 31 Glencore Xstrata will list on the Johannesburg stock exchange on Nov. 13, the mining and trading group said, after receiving regulatory approvals.

Glencore said last month that it was seeking a extra listing in South Africa, in addition to the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

