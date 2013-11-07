Glencore Xstrata says PASAR copper plant shut ahead of typhoon

LONDON Nov 7 The PASAR copper smelter and refinery in the Philippines has been shut before a typhoon is expected to make landfall early on Friday, a spokesman for majority owner Glencore Xstrata said.

The closure is a precautionary measure, the spokesman said, given the expected path of typhoon Haiyan, a category five storm with gusts of up to 250 kph.

The PASAR plant is in Leyte province, southeast of Manila. The typhoon is expected to hit between the central islands of Samar and Leyte.

PASAR was closed after a fire last year, which stopped production for about six months, and then restarted in July 2012.