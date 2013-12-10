BRIEF-Glencore Xstrata says Peter Coates to become non-executive director

BRIEF-Frosta in exclusive negotiations to purchase Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé
* Exclusive negotiations on the purchase of Italian frozen food brands of Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.
JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 Glencore Xstrata PLC : * Says peter coates' executive responsibilities will cease effective from 1
January 2014 * Says he will remain on the board and accordingly will become a non-executive
director. * This change reflects that coates was employed to assist with the post xstrata
merger integration. This role has now completed
ZURICH, April 10 Activist investor RBR Capital Advisors on Monday accused Swiss asset manager GAM Holding of not taking its cost-cutting and board proposals seriously enough .
* French nickel firm suspends mining, but keeps smelters going