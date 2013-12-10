版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 12月 10日 星期二 13:11 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore Xstrata says Peter Coates to become non-executive director

JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 Glencore Xstrata PLC : * Says peter coates' executive responsibilities will cease effective from 1

January 2014 * Says he will remain on the board and accordingly will become a non-executive

director. * This change reflects that coates was employed to assist with the post xstrata

merger integration. This role has now completed
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐