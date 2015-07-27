Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Finacea generic infringes Bayer patent - court

BRIEF-Cellectis studies safety in new car architecture controlling CAR T-cell functions
* Cellectis studies safety in new CAR architecture controlling CAR T-cell functions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, July 27 India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' proposed generic version of Bayer AG's Finacea, a gel for treating the common skin condition rosacea, infringes Bayer's patent, a U.S. court ruled on Monday.
The federal court in Wilmington, Delaware said Glenmark's proposed gel would be absorbed into the skin in a similar way to Finacea, violating Bayer's patent. Germany's Bayer had sued Glenmark in 2013 after Glenmark filed an application to market a copycat version of the $95 million drug in the United States. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Cellectis studies safety in new CAR architecture controlling CAR T-cell functions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will begin a two-day retreat with his cabinet on Monday, focused mainly on the best approach to take with new U.S. President Donald Trump, whose vow to renegotiate NAFTA could damage Canada's economy.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.