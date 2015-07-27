Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Finacea generic infringes Bayer patent - court

NEW YORK, July 27 India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' proposed generic version of Bayer AG's Finacea, a gel for treating the common skin condition rosacea, infringes Bayer's patent, a U.S. court ruled on Monday.

The federal court in Wilmington, Delaware said Glenmark's proposed gel would be absorbed into the skin in a similar way to Finacea, violating Bayer's patent. Germany's Bayer had sued Glenmark in 2013 after Glenmark filed an application to market a copycat version of the $95 million drug in the United States. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Bernard Orr)