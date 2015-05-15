版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 18:48 BJT

India's Supreme Court bars Glenmark from selling copies of Merck diabetes drugs-sources

MUMBAI May 15 India's Supreme Court has blocked Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd from selling copies of U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc's diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet, sources with knowledge of the matter said after a court hearing on Friday.

The court has, however, allowed Glenmark to continue to sell existing inventory, the sources said.

Merck sued Glenmark in 2013 for infringing a patent it has on sitagliptin, the chemical compound in Januvia and Janumet. Glenmark sells the medicines under the brand names Zita and Zita-met. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐