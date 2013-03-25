Sirius XM to carry new Glenn Beck channel

March 25 Sirius XM has struck a deal to
carry a new channel produced by Glenn Beck's media company
'theBlaze', featuring conservative talk shows and news
programming that begins airing on Monday.
The new channel is the latest effort by Beck, a former Fox
News talk show host, to expand his media company which has its
roots on the Internet. The channel, dubbed "theBlaze Radio
Network", will be available to Sirius XM's nearly 24 million
subscribers.
Beck's radio show "The Glenn Beck program" has been
available on Sirius XM since May 2010 but this is the first time
Beck's media company will have its own dedicated channel on
Sirius XM.
Beck, 49, is known for his conservative leanings and making
inflammatory remarks. He has a strong following on radio and
signed a $100 million radio deal with Premiere Networks last
June.
The Sirius XM channel will carry Beck's show as well as
talk shows by other conservative personalities such as Jay
Severin and Doc Thompson. The company will provide hourly news
updates on Sirius XM's conservative news network, which is a
separate channel. Financial terms of the agreement with Sirius
XM were not disclosed.
Last week, Beck's company said in a regulatory filing that
the company was raising $40 million and that it was generating
between $25 million and $100 million per year in revenue.
While it started as an Internet-only channel, Beck's media
network has been making some inroads on television. "TheBlaze"
has been available on Dish Network since September
2012. A spokesman for Beck's company said the network was in
talks to be carried by other pay TV companies.