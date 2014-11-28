Canada's BCE to buy its mobile products distributor for C$594 mln

Nov 28 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, said it would buy its mobile products distributor, Glentel Inc, for about C$594 million ($520 million) in cash and stock.

Glentel's shareholders will receive C$26.50 per share, which represents a 108 percent premium to its Thursday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Including net debt and minority interest of about C$78 million, the deal is worth about C$670 million.

