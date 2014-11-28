UPDATE 1-Canada's BCE to buy mobile phone retailer Glentel for C$594 mln

(Adds details, shares)

Nov 28 BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, said it would buy mobile phone retailer Glentel Inc for about C$594 million ($520 million) in cash and stock.

Glentel's shareholders will get C$26.50 per share, which represents a 108 percent premium to its Thursday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Glentel's shares were trading at C$26.15 on Friday morning.

Including debt and a minority interest, the deal is valued at about C$670 million.

Burnaby, British Colombia-based Glentel sells mobile phones under the WirelessWave/Wave Sans Fil, Tbooth wireless and WIRELESS etc. banners across 494 stores in Canada.

It offers wireless plans from Bell Mobility, Chatr, Fido, Rogers Wireless, SaskTel and Virgin Mobile.

Glentel also sells mobile phones in Australia, the Philippines and the United States.

Canaccord Genuity was Glentel's financial adviser, while Owen Bird Law Corp was its legal adviser.

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell were Bell's legal advisers.

($1 = 1.14 Canadian dollars)