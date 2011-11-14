UPDATE 1-GLG Life Tech posts Q3 loss on weak demand

Nov 14 GLG Life Tech Corp, a manufacturer of food and beverages for the Chinese market, posted a third-quarter loss, hurt by weak demand for its products and higher costs.

The net loss was C$24.6 million, or 74 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net income of C$1.8 million, or 6 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 92 percent to C$1.7 million on weak demand for Stevia, the company's natural zero-calorie sweetener.

In October, GLG Life had said full-year sales, already revised lower in August, would be hit further by product launch delays and quality control issues at its Chinese manufacturers.

Shares of the Vancouver-based company closed at C$2.25 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)