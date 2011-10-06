UPDATE 1-GLG Life Tech warns on revenue, shares drop

* Company warns on launch delays, quality control issues
Oct 6 Shares of GLG Life Tech Corp (GLG.TO), a
manufacturer of food and beverages for the Chinese market,
dived in early trade on Thursday after it issued its second
revenue warning this year.
GLG Life, which is based in Vancouver, said that full-year
sales, already revised lower in August, would be hit further by
product launch delays and quality control issues at its Chinese
manufacturers.
Its shares dropped 29.58 percent to C$2.50 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen more than 75 percent so
far this year.
The company, which sells food and beverage products in
China through a subsidiary company, said it has delayed the
launch of nearly three-quarters of the new products it had
planned by about two months, which it said will reduce 2011
revenue.
GLG also said that problems with packaging and product
appearance at two bottling plants in China would cut third
quarter sales, and that consumer demand for its cold drinks
fell in the quarter due to a cooler summer in China.
GLG also supplies Stevia, a natural sweetener, to global
markets. It warned that third quarter revenues for its Stevia
division will be lower than in other quarters as none of its
existing distributors had placed substantial orders. It said,
however, that it expects revenues from its two new Stevia
sweetener products in the fourth quarter.
In August, GLG slashed its full year revenue outlook to
C$130 million-C$170 million ($124 million-$163 million), down
from an earlier forecast of C$160 milllion-C$200 million.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
