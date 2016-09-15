CORRECTED-MOVES-Technology veteran Dave Johnson joins Israeli venture capital fund

(Corrects second paragraph to say Johnson remains a Blackstone
adviser)
Sept 14 Veteran technology dealmaker David
Johnson has joined Glilot Capital Partners, which specializes in
enterprise software and cyber security technology, the Israeli
venture capital fund said on Wednesday.
Johnson remains a senior adviser to private equity firm
Blackstone Group LP, where he was previously a senior
managing director. He also is a former lieutenant to Dell Inc
founder Michael Dell.
Johnson played a key role in Blackstone's exploration of a
bid for Dell in 2013, pitting him against his former boss and
private equity firm Silver Lake, which eventually took the
computer maker private for $24.9 billion.
He was also involved in other Blackstone deals, such as the
acquisition of Chinese information technology outsourcing
company Pactera in 2014 for more than $600 million.
Johnson was not immediately available for comment.
During his more than three years at Dell, Johnson oversaw
about 20 acquisitions that included the 2009 purchase of Perot
Systems Corp for $3.9 billion.
Dell sold information technology services provider Perot to
Japan's NTT Data Corp in March at a loss, for $3.05
billion.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)